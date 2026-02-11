Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 17,375 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,375 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in PayPal by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,993.40. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Management change is being framed as a reset that could unlock value — PayPal tapped Enrique Lores as the next CEO to arrest recent execution issues, a potential catalyst if he restores confidence and execution. Article Title

Management change is being framed as a reset that could unlock value — PayPal tapped Enrique Lores as the next CEO to arrest recent execution issues, a potential catalyst if he restores confidence and execution. Positive Sentiment: Strategic angle: coverage highlights PayPal’s push into embedded payments under new leadership as a credible path to re‑rate the business if adoption accelerates. Article Title

Strategic angle: coverage highlights PayPal’s push into embedded payments under new leadership as a credible path to re‑rate the business if adoption accelerates. Positive Sentiment: Some investors and analysts argue the sell‑off is overdone and the stock looks like a value/“recovery” trade, which attracts bargain hunters and can support short‑term rallies. Article Title

Some investors and analysts argue the sell‑off is overdone and the stock looks like a value/“recovery” trade, which attracts bargain hunters and can support short‑term rallies. Neutral Sentiment: Former PayPal president David Marcus is publicly criticizing management and promoting crypto (Bitcoin vs. gold) — notable for PR/sentiment but not a direct financial catalyst. Article Title

Former PayPal president David Marcus is publicly criticizing management and promoting crypto (Bitcoin vs. gold) — notable for PR/sentiment but not a direct financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short Bloomberg interview clips and commentary from ex‑executives amplify criticism of execution — increases volatility and headlines but not an immediate balance‑sheet impact. Video

Short Bloomberg interview clips and commentary from ex‑executives amplify criticism of execution — increases volatility and headlines but not an immediate balance‑sheet impact. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst downgrades and large target‑price cuts (Daiwa, Truist, Bernstein, Cantor Fitzgerald) lower sell‑side confidence and reduce upside expectations — a clear headwind for the stock’s near‑term valuation. Article Title

Multiple analyst downgrades and large target‑price cuts (Daiwa, Truist, Bernstein, Cantor Fitzgerald) lower sell‑side confidence and reduce upside expectations — a clear headwind for the stock’s near‑term valuation. Negative Sentiment: PayPal reported a modest earnings/revenue miss in its Feb. 3 quarter (EPS and revenue below consensus); that miss — combined with lowered guidance/concerns about execution — is a key fundamental reason for the weaker valuation.

PayPal reported a modest earnings/revenue miss in its Feb. 3 quarter (EPS and revenue below consensus); that miss — combined with lowered guidance/concerns about execution — is a key fundamental reason for the weaker valuation. Negative Sentiment: Legal/operational risk: law firms (Kessler Topaz, others) have publicly launched investigations/class‑action inquiries tied to recent disclosures and management change, adding potential litigation risk and prolonging volatility. Article Title

Legal/operational risk: law firms (Kessler Topaz, others) have publicly launched investigations/class‑action inquiries tied to recent disclosures and management change, adding potential litigation risk and prolonging volatility. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: an EVP disclosed a sale of ~3,478 shares — not huge, but adds to the negative optics amid leadership turmoil. SEC Filing

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.49.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s payout ratio is 10.35%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

