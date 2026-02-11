Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,045 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VBK opened at $319.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $329.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

