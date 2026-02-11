Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 22,321.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 309,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rambus to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Rambus from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

Rambus Stock Down 3.5%

Rambus stock opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29. Rambus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $135.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Rambus had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.