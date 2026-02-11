Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCB. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 213.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 130.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Community Banks

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $425,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,954.56. This trade represents a 36.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Community Banks Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.84. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $36.77.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $278.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.80 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.35%.The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

United Community Banks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc (NYSE: UCB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia. It operates primarily through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, providing a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, business and governmental customers. The company’s core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, treasury and cash management services, and wealth management.

In addition to traditional banking products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, United Community Bank specializes in commercial real estate financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, equipment financing and agricultural lending.

