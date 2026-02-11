Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of WFC opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $97.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $288.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $99.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.