Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $101.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INCY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Incyte from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.58. 254,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,918. Incyte has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $112.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.16). Incyte had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $277,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,300. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 20,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $2,060,963.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,353.79. This represents a 24.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,745. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,135,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,220,000 after purchasing an additional 137,570 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,519,000 after buying an additional 1,465,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,993,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,500,000 after buying an additional 506,842 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Incyte by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,986,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,061,000 after buying an additional 124,266 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,401,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,609,000 after acquiring an additional 232,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

