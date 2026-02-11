WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.9525 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a 6.7% increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.52. The stock had a trading volume of 322,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.77. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

