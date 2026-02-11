Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,578,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 573.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,597,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 132.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,946,000 after purchasing an additional 410,636 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 50,691.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 331,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,372,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,376,279,000 after purchasing an additional 309,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $593.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $500.08 and its 200 day moving average is $485.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $404.42 and a 52-week high of $593.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.01%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. This represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,920. This represents a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,578 shares of company stock worth $32,471,682. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Zacks Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.20.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Featured Articles

