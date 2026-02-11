Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 6,545 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,373 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.68.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.00, for a total value of $4,394,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,391,225. This represents a 20.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 63,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.20, for a total value of $28,650,425.20. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,479.20. This represents a 72.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 165,105 shares of company stock valued at $73,858,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $463.48 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.15 and a 200 day moving average of $427.05.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

