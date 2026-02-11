Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in International Paper Company $IP

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,978 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 63,400.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 18,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $693,480.15. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.80 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

International Paper stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

