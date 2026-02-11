Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 170.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,504,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,118 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 6,003,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,685,000 after purchasing an additional 208,242 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 987,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,443 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,875,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.