Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 8,096 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $226.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $282.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $251.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Bank of America upped their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.88.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets reinforce upside expectations (Sanford C. Bernstein raised its target to $285; other outlets bumped targets to the mid‑$200s), supporting investor confidence. Bernstein Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets reinforce upside expectations (Sanford C. Bernstein raised its target to $285; other outlets bumped targets to the mid‑$200s), supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Industry and fundamentals view: commentary highlights strong AI/memory-driven demand, solid margins and $5B‑plus quarter potential — arguments used to justify a premium multiple. High P/E: Justified Premium or Too Pricey?

Industry and fundamentals view: commentary highlights strong AI/memory-driven demand, solid margins and $5B‑plus quarter potential — arguments used to justify a premium multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Technical signal: LRCX recently crossed above its 20‑day moving average, which can attract momentum traders but is a short‑term indicator. 20-Day Moving Average Crossover

Technical signal: LRCX recently crossed above its 20‑day moving average, which can attract momentum traders but is a short‑term indicator. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares (~$7.9M), trimming his stake — a signal that can trigger short‑term investor caution even if not unusual for insiders to diversify. Director Sells 35,000 Shares

Insider selling: Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares (~$7.9M), trimming his stake — a signal that can trigger short‑term investor caution even if not unusual for insiders to diversify. Negative Sentiment: Leadership/strategic concern: reporting on a leadership shift and the CEA‑Leti alliance prompted questions about whether recent multiple expansion is fully justified, creating valuation uncertainty for some investors. Leadership Shift And CEA Leti Alliance

Leadership/strategic concern: reporting on a leadership shift and the CEA‑Leti alliance prompted questions about whether recent multiple expansion is fully justified, creating valuation uncertainty for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Options flow: unusually large put buying (roughly +112% vs. average) indicates elevated hedging or bearish positioning, which can amplify downside pressure in the near term.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

