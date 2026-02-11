Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 19,133 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,133 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,201,000 after buying an additional 1,327,996 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,708,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,256 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,903,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,084,000 after purchasing an additional 859,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 956,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,358,000 after purchasing an additional 820,010 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $59.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3444 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

