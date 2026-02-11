WD-40 Company $WDFC Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 151.6% during the third quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in WD-40 by 49,900.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WD-40 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $247.15 per share, with a total value of $104,791.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,840.70. The trade was a 6.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.7%

WDFC stock opened at $238.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.28. WD-40 Company has a 52 week low of $175.38 and a 52 week high of $253.48.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. WD-40 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.10%.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.