Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) Director Walter Iv Robb acquired 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 145,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,460. The trade was a 3.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Once Upon A Farm Stock Up 1.2%
OFRM opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Once Upon A Farm has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.
Once Upon A Farm News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Once Upon A Farm this week:
- Positive Sentiment: The company completed a successful IPO that raised roughly $198 million and priced at $18 per share, supplying capital to expand distribution and product lines. Once Upon a Farm Launches Successful Initial Public Offering
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum from the IPO carried into trading — the stock surged in the first days of public trading, attracting attention and short‑term buying. Once Upon a Farm gains over 20% on its second day of trading
- Positive Sentiment: An insider buy: director Walter Iv Robb purchased 5,555 shares at $18, increasing his stake — a common bullish signal that can reassure investors about management’s view of intrinsic value. Walter Iv Robb Purchases 5,555 Shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/press bullishness and a detailed bullish note highlight rapid growth (recent LTM revenue near $200M, high CAGR, strong gross margins) and a physical “cold‑chain” moat (branded coolers), supporting a premium valuation narrative. Once Upon A Farm: Buy the $1B Growth Story?
- Neutral Sentiment: The company’s quiet period runs until March 18, which delays independent analyst reports from the IPO underwriters — coverage and more research notes could appear after that date and further influence trading. Once Upon A Farm quiet period note
- Neutral Sentiment: Market valuation checks show investor interest (reported valuations in the high hundreds of millions up toward ~$1B), but estimates vary — watch post‑IPO float and how market cap settles during price discovery. Once Upon A Farm (OFRM) Valuation Check After Strong NYSE IPO Debut
- Negative Sentiment: The company is not yet profitable (reported LTM net loss ~\$48M) and trades at a premium to legacy food peers — if growth slows or margin expansion stalls, the stock could be volatile and reprice lower. Once Upon A Farm: Buy the $1B Growth Story?
About Once Upon A Farm
Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.
Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Once Upon A Farm
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Once Upon A Farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Once Upon A Farm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.