Walter Iv Robb Purchases 5,555 Shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Stock

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) Director Walter Iv Robb acquired 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 145,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,460. The trade was a 3.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Once Upon A Farm Stock Up 1.2%

OFRM opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Once Upon A Farm has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

Get Once Upon A Farm alerts:

Once Upon A Farm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Once Upon A Farm this week:

About Once Upon A Farm

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Once Upon A Farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Once Upon A Farm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.