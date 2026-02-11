Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) COO Robin Swartz Sells 4,569 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) COO Robin Swartz sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $17,590.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 210,078 shares in the company, valued at $808,800.30. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. 467,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $202.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 404.85%.The firm had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,195,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 78,348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for serious neurological diseases. The company’s core activities center on the design and delivery of engineered adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors tailored to target cells in the brain and central nervous system. Through its proprietary CapsidMap and VectorMap platforms, Voyager aims to enhance vector potency, specificity and durability to address diseases with high unmet medical need.

The firm’s pipeline includes several AAV-based candidates in preclinical and early clinical development.

