Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 2.02%.

Here are the key takeaways from Vishay Precision Group's conference call:

Q4 revenue was $80.6 million (+11% YoY) and the company reported its fifth consecutive quarter with a book-to-bill above 1 ; Sensors backlog is at a multi‑year high and management expects higher Sensor shipments beginning in Q2.

; Sensors backlog is at a multi‑year high and management expects higher Sensor shipments beginning in Q2. Adjusted gross margin declined to 37% in Q4 due to roughly $3 million of one‑time headwinds (unfavorable product mix, inventory reductions, discrete manufacturing impacts) and FX; management expects gross‑margin improvement in Q1.

in Q4 due to roughly $3 million of one‑time headwinds (unfavorable product mix, inventory reductions, discrete manufacturing impacts) and FX; management expects gross‑margin improvement in Q1. Business‑development initiatives (humanoid robots, semiconductor equipment) produced $37.8 million of orders in 2025, above the $30 million goal, and the company is targeting $45 million in 2026 (≈20% growth) as Physical AI and humanoid demand ramps.

(≈20% growth) as Physical AI and humanoid demand ramps. VPG reorganized into two new offices (CBPO and COO) to centralize sales/product and operations, will incur about $3 million of incremental SG&A in 2026 for new IT/platforms, and expects meaningful cost savings (management cited a $6 million savings target), creating execution and timing risk.

Financial position supports growth and M&A with $87.4 million cash (net cash ≈ $66.8 million) and available credit; management guided Q1 revenue to $74–$80 million and set 2026 CapEx of $14–$16 million.

Shares of VPG traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.02. 366,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,421. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.73 million, a PE ratio of 79.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $56.25.

VPG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital set a $44.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Vishay Precision Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Precision Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at $720,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 113,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

