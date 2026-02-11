Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 2.02%.
Here are the key takeaways from Vishay Precision Group’s conference call:
- Q4 revenue was $80.6 million (+11% YoY) and the company reported its fifth consecutive quarter with a book-to-bill above 1; Sensors backlog is at a multi‑year high and management expects higher Sensor shipments beginning in Q2.
- Adjusted gross margin declined to 37% in Q4 due to roughly $3 million of one‑time headwinds (unfavorable product mix, inventory reductions, discrete manufacturing impacts) and FX; management expects gross‑margin improvement in Q1.
- Business‑development initiatives (humanoid robots, semiconductor equipment) produced $37.8 million of orders in 2025, above the $30 million goal, and the company is targeting $45 million in 2026 (≈20% growth) as Physical AI and humanoid demand ramps.
- VPG reorganized into two new offices (CBPO and COO) to centralize sales/product and operations, will incur about $3 million of incremental SG&A in 2026 for new IT/platforms, and expects meaningful cost savings (management cited a $6 million savings target), creating execution and timing risk.
- Financial position supports growth and M&A with $87.4 million cash (net cash ≈ $66.8 million) and available credit; management guided Q1 revenue to $74–$80 million and set 2026 CapEx of $14–$16 million.
Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 10.4%
Shares of VPG traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.02. 366,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,421. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.73 million, a PE ratio of 79.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $56.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at $720,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 113,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Precision Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Vishay Precision Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Top-line growth and order momentum: Q4 revenue rose to $80.6M (+10.9% YoY) and VPG reported a positive book-to-bill (1.01) for the fifth consecutive quarter; Sensors bookings reached the highest level since 2022. VPG Reports Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Results
- Positive Sentiment: 2026 targets and cost actions: management targets mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth for 2026, aims for 20% bookings growth from initiatives and plans roughly $6M of cost reductions — potential upside if execution follows. VPG Reports Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance: Lake Street reaffirmed a Buy rating recently — supportive but not a guaranteed catalyst. Lake Street Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Vishay Precision Group (VPG)
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available: quarterly press release, slide deck and conference call/transcript are posted (useful for parsing management detail on Sensors ramp and cost plan). Listen to Conference Call / View Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and GAAP loss: Q4 adjusted EPS was $0.07 but missed consensus (~$0.21); GAAP diluted net loss was $0.14/sh, increasing near-term earnings uncertainty despite the revenue beat. Vishay Precision (VPG) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Soft near-term guidance: Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $74M–$80M sits around/below consensus (~$78.1M) and management did not provide firm EPS guidance, which increases near-term downside risk if Sensors ramp is slower than expected. VPG Reports Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Results
- Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and FX/inventory hits: management cited unfavorable product mix, inventory reductions and foreign-exchange impacts that compressed gross margins and reduced adjusted EBITDA vs. prior periods — headwinds to near-term profitability. Quiver Quant Summary and Press Release
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.
The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.
