Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.02 and last traded at $76.86, with a volume of 507376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on Victory Capital in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Victory Capital Stock Up 3.5%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $374.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.09 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

Further Reading

