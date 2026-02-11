Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.46, for a total value of $670,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,368.48. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,134 shares of company stock worth $3,153,014. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $220.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $228.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.92.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

