Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Argan, Inc. $AGX

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,596 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 45.6% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Argan by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,100,000 after purchasing an additional 90,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Argan by 3,200.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Argan in a report on Monday, December 1st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Argan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Glj Research raised shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $369.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Argan in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $397.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.20.

Shares of AGX opened at $370.26 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.02 and a 12 month high of $400.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $251.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.50 million. Argan had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

In other Argan news, Director James W. Quinn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.04, for a total value of $328,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $1,803,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,509.76. This trade represents a 37.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,915 shares of company stock worth $20,182,794. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company’s principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

