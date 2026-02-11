Versor Investments LP Invests $894,000 in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $111.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.04%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.