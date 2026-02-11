Versor Investments LP Invests $836,000 in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 201.9% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $205.00 target price on BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $199.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.22. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $220.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.