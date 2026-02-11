Versor Investments LP Decreases Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average of $102.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.97.

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. The trade was a 15.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile



United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

