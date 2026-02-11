Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,817,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,038,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after buying an additional 114,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,508,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 19.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 213,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,089,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total value of $1,259,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,883.14. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DY stock opened at $410.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.04. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $422.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. Zacks Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $373.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

