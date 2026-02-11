Versor Investments LP Buys New Holdings in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17,142.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 3.1%

UTI stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.65 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Get Our Latest Report on UTI

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 467,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $11,395,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,424,374 shares in the company, valued at $83,554,725.60. The trade was a 15.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 1,255,173 shares of company stock valued at $30,812,798 over the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.