VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VBNK. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of VersaBank from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VersaBank in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

VersaBank Price Performance

VersaBank stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 429,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 92,262 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in VersaBank in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in VersaBank by 13.5% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in VersaBank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,840,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital LLC raised its holdings in VersaBank by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About VersaBank

VersaBank is a Canadian Schedule I chartered bank that operates as a fully digital institution, offering a range of deposit and lending solutions through its proprietary technology platform. Headquartered in London, Ontario, the bank has chosen to forego a traditional branch network in favor of online and digital distribution, enabling it to serve clients across Canada and the United States with efficiency and lower overhead.

The bank’s primary business activities include the origination and securitization of commercial loans, equipment financing, residential mortgages and construction loans.

Further Reading

