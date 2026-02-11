Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VET. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.69. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 178.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion’s upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion’s product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

