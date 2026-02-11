Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director John Gavin, Jr. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) Director John Gavin, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 273,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,431.64. This trade represents a 1.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Varonis Systems Stock Up 2.5%
Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.58. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.24.
Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts pushed stronger ratings and commentary following Varonis’s recent results and investor call, driving buying interest amid optimism about the company’s recovery and recurring‑revenue outlook. Varonis (VRNS) Jumps 13% on Upbeat Ratings
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market writers are parsing the Q4 earnings call (questions on SaaS conversion, churn and guidance) — useful detail for assessing revenue sustainability but not a definitive catalyst by itself. 5 Must-Read Analyst Questions From Varonis Systems’s Q4 Earnings Call
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional analyst writeups offer context on the company’s SaaS transition and financial profile; these pieces help investors frame risk/reward but don’t replace primary financials. Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) and Varonis Systems (VRNS)
- Negative Sentiment: A large number of plaintiff‑law firms have issued notices and filed a securities class action alleging Varonis misled investors about its ability to convert legacy on‑premise customers to SaaS; firms (Hagens Berman, Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Faruqi, Robbins Geller, Schall, and many others) are soliciting lead‑plaintiff applicants ahead of a March 9, 2026 deadline — this creates legal, financial and reputational risk that could weigh on the stock. INVESTOR ALERT: Varonis Systems (VRNS) Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Varonis Securities Class Action
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.
