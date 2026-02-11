Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Bought by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,647,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,576 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,966,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,472 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,088.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,202,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,258,000 after buying an additional 1,164,799 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,895,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,379,000 after buying an additional 1,103,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,973,000 after buying an additional 1,005,350 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $205.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $206.68.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

