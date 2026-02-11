Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $636.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $851.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $632.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

