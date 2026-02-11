Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $688,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 108,033 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 78,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

