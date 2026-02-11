Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Stock Holdings Boosted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,436,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,684,000 after buying an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,113,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,680,000 after purchasing an additional 570,141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,343,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,215,000 after purchasing an additional 565,655 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,739.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,717,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,040 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,256,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82,520 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.35.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

