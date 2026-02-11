Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.97 and last traded at $94.8070, with a volume of 16470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.28.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

