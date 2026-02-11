Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT is Plan A Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Plan A Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Plan A Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Plan A Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 707.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $60.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

