Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 248,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,726,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 137.1% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,253,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,053,000 after buying an additional 308,346 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.45. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

