Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $157.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $157.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

