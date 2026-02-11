Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $487.58 and last traded at $476.7410, with a volume of 18296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $474.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $491.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.33.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

