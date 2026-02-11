Vale S.A. $VALE Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,925 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Busey Bank increased its holdings in Vale by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 15,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vale by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 12.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Vale Price Performance

Vale stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Vale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.