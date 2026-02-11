Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.41, but opened at $74.11. Valaris shares last traded at $77.5660, with a volume of 4,578,395 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valaris from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Get Valaris alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VAL

Valaris Trading Down 4.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAL. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Hara Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 173,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,748,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Valaris by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valaris

(Get Free Report)

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.