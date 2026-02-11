Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s current price.

UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Upstart from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.45.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $96.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 177.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.30). Upstart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $296.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $29,649.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,146.18. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,700. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,707 shares of company stock worth $633,080 in the last three months. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 29.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Management issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance (~$1.4B) that topped Street expectations, triggering a sharp rally in after‑hours trading as investors repriced growth prospects. Read More.

Management issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance (~$1.4B) that topped Street expectations, triggering a sharp rally in after‑hours trading as investors repriced growth prospects. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upstart reported strong top‑line growth in Q4 — revenue rose ~35% YoY to roughly $296M and beat consensus — giving credibility to the stronger forward revenue target. Read More.

Upstart reported strong top‑line growth in Q4 — revenue rose ~35% YoY to roughly $296M and beat consensus — giving credibility to the stronger forward revenue target. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a leadership change (appointment of Gu as CEO) as part of a “leadership evolution,” which the market interpreted as a governance/operational positive alongside the new guidance. Read More.

The company announced a leadership change (appointment of Gu as CEO) as part of a “leadership evolution,” which the market interpreted as a governance/operational positive alongside the new guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 release, slide deck and monthly origination volume report published for investors to review underlying loan growth and credit mix — useful detail but not an immediate directional driver by itself. Read More.

Full Q4 release, slide deck and monthly origination volume report published for investors to review underlying loan growth and credit mix — useful detail but not an immediate directional driver by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and the Q&A are available in the earnings call transcript for deeper color on margins, buyback/capital use and partner traction. Read More.

Management commentary and the Q&A are available in the earnings call transcript for deeper color on margins, buyback/capital use and partner traction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS came in slightly below some estimates (Zacks: $0.46 vs $0.47 consensus), which tempers the beat on revenue and raises questions on profitability leverage this year. Read More.

Reported EPS came in slightly below some estimates (Zacks: $0.46 vs $0.47 consensus), which tempers the beat on revenue and raises questions on profitability leverage this year. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Notable options activity: a surge in put buying (roughly 49,733 puts reported), suggesting some traders are hedging or betting on a near‑term pullback despite the positive guidance. (Report entry: unusual options volume)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart’s core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

