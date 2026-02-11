UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75,283 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $116,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $1,572,193,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

Shares of UNH opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

