United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.34 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

United Fire Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $921.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

United Fire Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jones Trading upped their target price on United Fire Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 108.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 180,836 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 211,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 93,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,080,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in United Fire Group by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 46,141 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ: UFCS) is an insurance holding company based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that specializes in property and casualty coverage for commercial and personal lines. The company underwrites business through three primary segments: commercial, personal and specialty insurance. Within the commercial segment, United Fire Group offers tailored policies for small- and medium-sized enterprises, including general liability, commercial property and workers’ compensation. Its personal lines cover homeowners, auto, farm and umbrella policies.

United Fire Group distributes its products primarily through a national network of independent insurance agents and brokers.

