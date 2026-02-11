Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $460.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $708.00 to $671.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

TYL opened at $360.62 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $320.23 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.73.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total transaction of $229,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,091.56. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total value of $469,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,311.48. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,605. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

