Truist Financial Corp Invests $863,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – August $NAUG

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:NAUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,221,000. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Shares of NAUG opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – August (NAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

