Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Lowered to Hold Rating by Fearnley Fonds

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

RIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Transocean from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Transocean stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 96,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $388,231,073.88. The trade was a 1.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremy D. Thigpen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,483.36. The trade was a 18.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 712,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,132. Corporate insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dalal Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $76,260,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,519,248 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $294,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315,289 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,262,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Large merger announced — Transocean agreed to acquire Valaris in an all‑stock deal valued at ~$5.8B, creating a combined fleet of 73 rigs, an estimated $10B backlog and >$200M of identified synergies; management expects improved cash flow, deleveraging and a stronger market position if the deal closes. Read More.

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean’s fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company’s core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

