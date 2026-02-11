Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 and last traded at GBX 62.50, with a volume of 72068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50.

Transense Technologies Stock Down 4.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.54.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

