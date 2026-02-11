TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 343.28 and last traded at GBX 342, with a volume of 183282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338.50.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 323.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 322.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.93.

TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported GBX 10.07 earnings per share for the quarter. TR Property Investment Trust had a net margin of 91.50% and a return on equity of 24.54%.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund also makes direct investments in property. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Capped Net Total Return Index.

