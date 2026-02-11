Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Hubbell by 5.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total value of $12,590,510.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,143,647.40. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price target on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.75.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $502.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $513.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.04 and its 200 day moving average is $445.79.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.07%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

