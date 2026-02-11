Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,490 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,857,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNO. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 9,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $395,455.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 73,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,503.20. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 31,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $1,319,745.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,932.74. This trade represents a 13.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana‐based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health‐related expenses. The company serves middle‐income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.