Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.11. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore dropped their target price on Autoliv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

